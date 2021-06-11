Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $101.65 Million

Equities analysts expect that Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) will announce sales of $101.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Accuray’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $101.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $102.10 million. Accuray posted sales of $94.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accuray will report full-year sales of $387.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $386.90 million to $387.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $420.00 million, with estimates ranging from $418.30 million to $421.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Accuray.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ARAY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.51. 5,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.61 million, a P/E ratio of 110.03 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.71. Accuray has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $6.01.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Accuray during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 7,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Accuray in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accuray in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

