Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.49% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is a commercial-stage biotech company. It develops and commercializes immune-driven clinical products to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. The company’s product pipeline includes immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ and cellular therapy which are in clinical stage. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ADPT. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ADPT opened at $37.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.54. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $30.41 and a 1 year high of $71.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -32.97 and a beta of 0.27.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. On average, analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jyoti Palaniappan sold 16,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $699,546.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,651.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $326,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,238.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,122 shares of company stock valued at $5,529,044 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.