adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €340.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €295.00 ($347.06) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €305.00 ($358.82) price objective on adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. adidas has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €301.44 ($354.63).

Get adidas alerts:

Shares of adidas stock opened at €291.30 ($342.71) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €281.94. adidas has a 52 week low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 52 week high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.