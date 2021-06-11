Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.91.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Adient from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Adient from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

In other Adient news, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $43,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,774.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory Scott Smith sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $36,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,707.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,150 shares of company stock valued at $289,614 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADNT opened at $47.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.29. Adient has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $53.17. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 3.29.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.56. Adient had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adient will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

