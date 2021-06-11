Admiral Group’s (AMIGY) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMIGY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Admiral Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

AMIGY stock remained flat at $$45.20 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 765. Admiral Group has a 12 month low of $27.24 and a 12 month high of $45.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.18.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

