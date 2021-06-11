Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.22 billion-2.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.09 billion.

Shares of NYSE WMS traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.06. The stock had a trading volume of 698,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,362. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.66 and a beta of 1.37. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 52 week low of $43.30 and a 52 week high of $117.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $443.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.49 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 16.99%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMS. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Drainage Systems has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $125.50.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 6,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $709,160.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,125.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.