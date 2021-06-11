Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.22 billion-2.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.09 billion.

Shares of NYSE:WMS traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.06. The stock had a trading volume of 698,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,362. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.66 and a beta of 1.37. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12 month low of $43.30 and a 12 month high of $117.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $443.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.49 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.99%.

WMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $125.50.

In other news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 6,230 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $709,160.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,125.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

