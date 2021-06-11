Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) CEO Lisa T. Su Sells 125,000 Shares

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $10,135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,557,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,390,640.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $81.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.73. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $99.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.04.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,261,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.74.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.