Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) CEO Lisa T. Su Sells 125,000 Shares

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $10,135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,557,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,390,640.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ AMD opened at $81.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.73. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $99.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.04.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.74.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
