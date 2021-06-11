AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $408.55 Million

Brokerages expect that AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) will report $408.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $415.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $402.10 million. AdvanSix posted sales of $233.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AdvanSix.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.26. AdvanSix had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AdvanSix from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NYSE:ASIX traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $30.62. The company had a trading volume of 58,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,740. The stock has a market cap of $858.92 million, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.19. AdvanSix has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $33.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

In related news, SVP Willem L. Blindenbach sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $102,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,075 shares of company stock valued at $114,328. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in AdvanSix in the first quarter worth $4,887,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AdvanSix by 81.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 16,657 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in AdvanSix during the fourth quarter worth $3,367,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AdvanSix in the 4th quarter valued at $445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

