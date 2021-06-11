Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 58.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,503 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,538 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in F.N.B. by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,262,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $447,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,485 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in F.N.B. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,177,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,183,000 after acquiring an additional 364,605 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in F.N.B. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,369,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,514,000 after acquiring an additional 176,526 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,468,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 4,361,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,432,000 after buying an additional 252,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $12.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.13. F.N.B. Co. has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $13.82.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $305.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.37 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 7.44%. F.N.B.’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FNB. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

