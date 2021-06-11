Advisors Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,813,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $861,733,000 after purchasing an additional 208,310 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,948,000 after buying an additional 42,530 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,017,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,950,000 after buying an additional 111,965 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 837,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,028,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 662,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,313,000 after acquiring an additional 37,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total value of $300,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JLL stock opened at $208.52 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $87.67 and a 52-week high of $212.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $193.14.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 3.03%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JLL shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

