Advisory Research Inc. Acquires 1,519 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,251 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Workiva were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 379.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workiva in the first quarter worth $79,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 10.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Workiva stock opened at $98.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.66. Workiva Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.69 and a 52 week high of $114.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on WK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.13.

In related news, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $737,319.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,193 shares in the company, valued at $15,902,092.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jill Klindt sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total value of $821,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,813 shares in the company, valued at $3,999,250.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,922 shares of company stock worth $11,331,141 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

