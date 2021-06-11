Advisory Research Inc. Has $689,000 Stock Position in Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM)

Advisory Research Inc. reduced its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,441 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Stellus Capital Investment were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCM. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 1,833.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 14,537 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter worth $266,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 9.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

Shares of SCM stock opened at $13.13 on Friday. Stellus Capital Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $13.75. The company has a market cap of $255.85 million, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.23.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 124.71%. The business had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.06 million. Equities research analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment Co. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.0833 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 88.50%.

SCM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Stellus Capital Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.