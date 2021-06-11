Advisory Research Inc. Invests $978,000 in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 7,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Upstart during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Upstart during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Upstart during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Upstart during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

UPST has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.11.

Shares of Upstart stock opened at $146.42 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $191.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.51.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $121.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Upstart Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

