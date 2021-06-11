Advisory Research Inc. Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 76,172 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 242,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 7,029 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 62,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Diebold Nixdorf stock opened at $13.51 on Friday. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 3.37.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $943.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.31 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, CEO Gerrard Schmid sold 39,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $676,550.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

