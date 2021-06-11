Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

Aegon (NYSE:AEG)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AEG. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Societe Generale raised Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

Get Aegon alerts:

NYSE:AEG opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.36. Aegon has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $5.11.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Aegon by 505,672.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,754,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753,318 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Aegon by 12,828.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after buying an additional 1,035,135 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Aegon by 20.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,914,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,244,000 after buying an additional 838,199 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Aegon by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,791,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,026,000 after buying an additional 807,080 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aegon by 1,296.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 855,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after buying an additional 794,633 shares during the period.

About Aegon

Aegon N.V. provides a range of financial services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance, as well as pension products. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.