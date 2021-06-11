Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $215 million-225 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.43 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on AFRM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Affirm from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Affirm from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Affirm from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Affirm from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on shares of Affirm from $160.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.45.

NASDAQ:AFRM traded up $4.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.08. 99,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,082,924. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Affirm has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $146.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $230.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.94 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 34.01% and a negative return on equity of 53.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Affirm will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Affirm news, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 12,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total transaction of $985,281.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,304.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

