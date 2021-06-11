ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Given Buy Rating at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reissued their buy rating on shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Friday, May 14th. AlphaValue raised ageas SA/NV to a reduce rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ageas SA/NV from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of ageas SA/NV from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of AGESY opened at $58.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. ageas SA/NV has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $67.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.82.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 7.00%. Equities research analysts expect that ageas SA/NV will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $2.259 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 9.37%. ageas SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.74%.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

