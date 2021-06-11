Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Shares Gap Down to $4.99

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.99, but opened at $4.86. Agenus shares last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 29,718 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.37.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.81 million. Research analysts forecast that Agenus Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGEN. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Agenus by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Agenus by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 16,241 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Agenus during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Agenus by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 195,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 17,947 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Agenus by 78.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 12,167 shares during the period. 52.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agenus Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

