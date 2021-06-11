Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

AGRX has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

In other Agile Therapeutics news, CFO Dennis Reilly purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 156,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,427.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred Altomari purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.61 per share, for a total transaction of $32,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,823.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 112,500 shares of company stock worth $206,773 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,121,965 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,699,000 after acquiring an additional 17,539 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,568,645 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 698,725 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 12.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237,241 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 134,999 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 21.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 933,236 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 162,023 shares during the period. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGRX opened at $1.55 on Friday. Agile Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $136.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.97.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.