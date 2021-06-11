Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Receives $7.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGRX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, CFO Dennis Reilly purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 156,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,427.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred Altomari purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.61 per share, with a total value of $32,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,823.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 112,500 shares of company stock valued at $206,773 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.38% of the company’s stock.

AGRX opened at $1.55 on Friday. Agile Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.71.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

