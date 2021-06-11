Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Shares Gap Down to $73.72

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $73.72, but opened at $71.50. Agree Realty shares last traded at $71.70, with a volume of 26,759 shares traded.

ADC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Mizuho downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.95.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a net margin of 37.05% and a return on equity of 4.10%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.217 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.50%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 258.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Agree Realty by 378.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 403.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Agree Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

