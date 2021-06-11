Aigen Investment Management LP Has $648,000 Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,049 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Crocs were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,880,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,390,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,694 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 982.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,982 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Crocs from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $104.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.82. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.82. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.35 and a 12 month high of $109.91.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.30 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 121.70% and a net margin of 25.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total transaction of $823,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,116 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,767.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 11,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total value of $905,625.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,179 shares in the company, valued at $10,784,225.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,016 shares of company stock worth $10,492,025. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.