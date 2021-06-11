Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $677,000 in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,517 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SAP. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 8,405 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.64% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:SAP opened at $141.95 on Friday. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $104.64 and a fifty-two week high of $169.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.56. The firm has a market cap of $174.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.07.
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $2.189 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. SAP’s payout ratio is currently 31.77%.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on SAP shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.50.
About SAP
SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.
