Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $677,000 in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,517 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SAP. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 8,405 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

NYSE:SAP opened at $141.95 on Friday. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $104.64 and a fifty-two week high of $169.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.56. The firm has a market cap of $174.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.07.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.60. SAP had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. On average, analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $2.189 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. SAP’s payout ratio is currently 31.77%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SAP shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.50.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.