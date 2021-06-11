Aigen Investment Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,391 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFIN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,176,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,056,000 after purchasing an additional 236,685 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $5,657,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 294,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after buying an additional 82,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Shares of DFIN stock opened at $31.35 on Friday. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.27 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.19.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.63. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 1.94%. Research analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DFIN shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 15,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $469,386.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,606.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.