Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $596,000 Position in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,630 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Baozun by 255.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 46,511 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Baozun by 233.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 100,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after buying an additional 70,188 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in shares of Baozun during the fourth quarter worth about $2,604,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Baozun by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 16,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baozun during the fourth quarter worth about $398,000. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $35.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.00. Baozun Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.07 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.98.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Baozun had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Baozun Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BZUN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Baozun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Baozun in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Baozun presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Baozun Profile

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

