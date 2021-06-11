Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $596,000 Position in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,630 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Baozun by 255.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 46,511 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Baozun by 233.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 100,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after buying an additional 70,188 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in shares of Baozun during the fourth quarter worth about $2,604,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Baozun by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 16,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baozun during the fourth quarter worth about $398,000. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $35.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.00. Baozun Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.07 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.98.
BZUN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Baozun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Baozun in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Baozun presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.
Baozun Profile
Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.
