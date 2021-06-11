Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) has earned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AFLYY. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Air France-KLM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

AFLYY stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.70. 8,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,669. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.76. Air France-KLM has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $6.88. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.65.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($4.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air France-KLM will post -6.28 EPS for the current year.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.