Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Given a €22.50 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €22.50 ($26.47) price objective on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AIXA. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Aixtron and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Oddo Bhf set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Independent Research set a €19.50 ($22.94) price objective on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €25.33 ($29.80).

AIXA stock opened at €21.74 ($25.58) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Aixtron has a fifty-two week low of €8.84 ($10.40) and a fifty-two week high of €20.35 ($23.94). The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion and a PE ratio of 61.41.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

