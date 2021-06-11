Alexandria Forbes Sells 4,153 Shares of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) Stock

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 4,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $62,461.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,320,781 shares in the company, valued at $19,864,546.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Alexandria Forbes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Alexandria Forbes sold 5,667 shares of MeiraGTx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $85,175.01.

Shares of MGTX opened at $14.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.92. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $18.45. The firm has a market cap of $658.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.30.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.14). MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 413.37% and a negative return on equity of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 68,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $418,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,043,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MeiraGTx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on MeiraGTx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

