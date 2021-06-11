Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) Shares Down 4.8%

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA) shares traded down 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 128 ($1.67) and last traded at GBX 129 ($1.69). 8,589 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 107,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 135.50 ($1.77).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 132.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.04, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of £387 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Alfa Financial Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.71%.

In other news, insider Adrian Chamberlain bought 14,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.80) per share, for a total transaction of £19,844.40 ($25,926.84).

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the asset finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It provides Alfa Systems, a software platform to administer retail and corporate businesses from point of sale through originations to contract management and remarketing; and Alfa Digital platform and apps suite, an omnichannel digital solution that delivers concepts, such as self-serve, customer onboarding, and mobility, as well as point of sale functionality across various devices.

