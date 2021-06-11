Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $622.75.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALGN shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

ALGN stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $611.54. The stock had a trading volume of 342,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,381. Align Technology has a 52 week low of $241.57 and a 52 week high of $647.20. The company has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.46, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $586.82.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.16, for a total transaction of $3,025,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total value of $4,101,671.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,396 shares of company stock worth $13,413,107. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Align Technology by 599.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,172,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $626,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,263 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth $412,300,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth $255,253,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter valued at $177,954,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,121,146,000 after acquiring an additional 327,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

