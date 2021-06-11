Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $34 million-35 million.

Shares of Alkami Technology stock opened at $32.25 on Friday. Alkami Technology has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $49.32.

ALKT has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.43.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

