AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $12.25

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.25 and last traded at $12.25, with a volume of 220 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.04.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.0655 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AWF. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,622,481 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $42,636,000 after purchasing an additional 509,993 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,143,488 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $37,250,000 after purchasing an additional 61,580 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 8.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 917,612 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,874,000 after acquiring an additional 70,948 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 86.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 882,590 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,458,000 after acquiring an additional 409,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 523,765 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after acquiring an additional 9,505 shares during the last quarter. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:AWF)
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.
