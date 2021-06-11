AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $12.25

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.25 and last traded at $12.25, with a volume of 220 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.04.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.0655 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

In other AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund news, CEO Seth P. Bernstein sold 30,400 shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $362,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AWF. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,622,481 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $42,636,000 after purchasing an additional 509,993 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,143,488 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $37,250,000 after purchasing an additional 61,580 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 8.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 917,612 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,874,000 after acquiring an additional 70,948 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 86.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 882,590 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,458,000 after acquiring an additional 409,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 523,765 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after acquiring an additional 9,505 shares during the last quarter. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:AWF)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

