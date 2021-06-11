Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $2.75 Million Stock Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 24.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,435 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Envista were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVST. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Envista during the first quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Envista in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Envista in the first quarter valued at $66,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Envista has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

In related news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $4,656,096.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 597,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,361,093.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 9,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $390,008.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,796,819. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 316,886 shares of company stock worth $13,420,875 over the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVST opened at $43.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 64.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.94. Envista Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $46.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.35.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. Envista had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 6.93%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

