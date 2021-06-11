Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stock Position in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.11% of Sorrento Therapeutics worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,300,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 553,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 52,293 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 145,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 13,128 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 490,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 192,400 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 28,313 shares during the period. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:SRNE opened at $8.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 2.36. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $19.39.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 133.68% and a negative net margin of 496.04%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.