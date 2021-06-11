Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.59% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 549.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 36.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 36.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NYSE:PLYM opened at $20.19 on Friday. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $20.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.63). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is a positive change from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

