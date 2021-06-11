Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 4,855 Shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,855 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HOPE opened at $14.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $16.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.67.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $131.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Hope Bancorp Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

