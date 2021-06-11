Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) will report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Allot Communications’ earnings. Allot Communications also posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allot Communications will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Allot Communications.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALLT shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Allot Communications from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

ALLT stock opened at $19.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $685.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.70 and a beta of 0.61. Allot Communications has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $20.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.12.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

