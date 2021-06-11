Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Makes New $66,000 Investment in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 102,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,860,000 after purchasing an additional 36,182 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 50,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,119,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,996,000 after purchasing an additional 24,111 shares in the last quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 23,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter.

MUB opened at $117.60 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $114.82 and a 52-week high of $117.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.76.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

