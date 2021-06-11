Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 84.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 132 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.85, for a total transaction of $491,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,405,441.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $4,216,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 843,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,303,293.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,694,945. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PANW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $425.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.21.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $362.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.48 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $351.65. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.48 and a twelve month high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.