Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Sells 1,709 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Calix were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Calix by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Calix by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP raised its position in shares of Calix by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 19,581 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Calix by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,901 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Calix by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $12,872,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CALX opened at $45.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 49.37 and a beta of 1.56. Calix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.53 and a twelve month high of $48.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.26.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.20. Calix had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $162.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.46 million. The business’s revenue was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CALX shares. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Calix from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, BWS Financial initiated coverage on Calix in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.57.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

