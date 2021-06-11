Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Sells 314 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,851,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,742,000 after buying an additional 252,550 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in American Electric Power by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,297,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,627,000 after purchasing an additional 39,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,199,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,143,000 after purchasing an additional 26,864 shares during the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd boosted its position in American Electric Power by 24.2% in the first quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,991,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,822,000 after purchasing an additional 387,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,819,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,474,000 after purchasing an additional 122,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,257,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,496,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,568,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,418 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.75.

AEP opened at $84.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.70. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.80 and a 12-month high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.26.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

