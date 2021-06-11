Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Reduced by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.7% of Argent Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,302,309,000 after buying an additional 112,807 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after buying an additional 7,534,862 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after buying an additional 447,141 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $9,523,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after buying an additional 697,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,516.55.

GOOGL stock traded down $6.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,428.42. 39,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,687,494. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,307.95. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,351.65 and a 1-year high of $2,436.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

