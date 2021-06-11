Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 43.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,072 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.4% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NinePointTwo Capital purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,896,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $744,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Barr E S & Co. raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,708,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,349.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,503.35 and a 52 week high of $3,554.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,289.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at $275,456,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

