Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) PT Raised to C$21.00 at Raymond James

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ATUSF. TD Securities upped their price target on Altius Minerals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Altius Minerals from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATUSF opened at $15.11 on Wednesday. Altius Minerals has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.91.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Altius Minerals stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,876,000.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.