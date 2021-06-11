Ambarella (AMBA) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ: AMBA) in the last few weeks:

6/2/2021 – Ambarella had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

6/2/2021 – Ambarella had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

6/2/2021 – Ambarella had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from $150.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

6/2/2021 – Ambarella had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $140.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/2/2021 – Ambarella had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $135.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ambarella stock opened at $97.16 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.69 and a fifty-two week high of $137.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.89 and a beta of 1.38.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 41,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $4,685,856.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 3,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $369,712.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 73,172 shares of company stock valued at $8,195,264 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 5.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 858.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 43,602 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth $701,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,933,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

