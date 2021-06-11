Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) versus Apria (NYSE:APR) Critical Analysis

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) and Apria (NYSE:APR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Amedisys alerts:

86.8% of Amedisys shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.0% of Apria shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Amedisys shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Amedisys and Apria’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amedisys 9.53% 28.53% 13.76% Apria N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Amedisys and Apria, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amedisys 0 2 9 0 2.82 Apria 0 0 6 0 3.00

Amedisys currently has a consensus price target of $289.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.07%. Apria has a consensus price target of $29.83, indicating a potential upside of 1.61%. Given Amedisys’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Amedisys is more favorable than Apria.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Amedisys and Apria’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amedisys $2.07 billion 4.02 $183.61 million $6.11 41.83 Apria $1.11 billion 0.93 $46.14 million $46.48 0.63

Amedisys has higher revenue and earnings than Apria. Apria is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amedisys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Amedisys beats Apria on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients. The Hospice segment offers services that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are dealing with a terminal illness, including cancer, heart disease, pulmonary disease, or Alzheimer's. The Personal Care segment provides assistance for patients with the activities of daily living. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 320 home health care centers, 180 hospice care centers, and 14 personal-care care centers in 39 states within the United States and the District of Columbia. Amedisys, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

About Apria

Apria, Inc. provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products. It also provides a range of home medical equipment and other products, and services for patients with home care needs; and clinical and administrative support services, and related products and supplies to patients. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.