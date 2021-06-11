American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK) Trading 0.3% Higher

American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK) shares traded up 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.80 and last traded at $15.80. 219 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th.

American Bank Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for American Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer, business, institutional, and governmental customers. It accepts a range of interest-bearing checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

