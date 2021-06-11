American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK) Trading 0.3% Higher

American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK) shares traded up 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.80 and last traded at $15.80. 219 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th.

American Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMBK)

American Bank Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for American Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer, business, institutional, and governmental customers. It accepts a range of interest-bearing checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

