American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. American Equity Investment Life posted earnings of $1.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 39.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Equity Investment Life.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $497.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.14 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 19.17%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist upped their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. American Equity Investment Life presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.89.

In other news, CFO Ted Morris Johnson sold 31,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $1,001,335.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,086.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Howe sold 6,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $184,351.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,005 shares of company stock worth $2,089,560 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEL. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEL opened at $31.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. American Equity Investment Life has a 12-month low of $19.06 and a 12-month high of $34.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.35.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

