American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 338,600 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for approximately 1.2% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in American Express were worth $47,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in American Express by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,353 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of American Express by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 99,648 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $12,048,000 after acquiring an additional 7,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.95. 27,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,370,931. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.41. The company has a market cap of $130.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $167.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.11.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

